Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lessened by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 7.0% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.15.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $201.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

