Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Sicart Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 137,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.15.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $201.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

