American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,404,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 294,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after buying an additional 208,974 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

AEP stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

