Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.70.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $219.16 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,029,300. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.