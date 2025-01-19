Analysts Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Target Price at $69.63

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $963,760. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 89.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APH opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a one year low of $47.76 and a one year high of $75.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

