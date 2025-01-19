Analysts Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Target Price at $75.40

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $10,903,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,053,170.25. The trade was a 13.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $6,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,212,000. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,188,804 shares of company stock worth $79,811,292 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 917.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 695.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.47 and a beta of 2.11.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

