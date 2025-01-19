Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Price Target at $10.94

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 520,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $67,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GENI opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

