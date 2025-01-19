Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Price Target at $10.94

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.28.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GENI
Institutional Trading of Genius Sports
Genius Sports Price Performance
Shares of GENI opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genius Sports
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.