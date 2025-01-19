Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Arvinas worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,023,000 after purchasing an additional 204,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arvinas by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 367,343 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Arvinas by 148.3% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,284,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after buying an additional 767,242 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 1.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,244,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arvinas by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 29,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.87. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARVN

About Arvinas

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.