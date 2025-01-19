ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,654,921,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,226,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,624,000 after acquiring an additional 70,776 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ASML by 37.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after acquiring an additional 474,653 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 664,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 587,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,851 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $756.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $706.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $955.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

