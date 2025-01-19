Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 641,455 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 593.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 749,603 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,455 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 451.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 221.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 3,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.54. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

