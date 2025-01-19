Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.16 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 201.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 56.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $166.28 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

