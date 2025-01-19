Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.02 Million Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 80.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 582.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $335.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.40.

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.3 %

SAM opened at $251.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.21 and a 52 week high of $371.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.76.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

