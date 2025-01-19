Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $10.56 Million in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 153,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 130.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,154,000 after buying an additional 27,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $106.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.87%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $290,986.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,912.50. This trade represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock worth $305,327. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

