Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 153,437 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 136.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,437 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Rollins by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $48.40 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

