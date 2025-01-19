Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,472 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $98.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1329 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

