Barclays Cuts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $125.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM opened at $117.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.01.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 67.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 33,472 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in PulteGroup by 39.8% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 39,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 130,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 10,625.8% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

