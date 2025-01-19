Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.49 on Friday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intel by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after buying an additional 14,227,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.