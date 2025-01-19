Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Price

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s current price.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $422.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.76.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 433.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

