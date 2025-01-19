Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.43 and last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 109791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,587,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60,152 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 259,957 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,576,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,469,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 548,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,821 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

