Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RRC. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $40,111.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,274.66. The trade was a 27.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Range Resources by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Range Resources by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

