Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $24.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on OWL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.55%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 79,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

