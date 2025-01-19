Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 340 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,861,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,405,248,000 after buying an additional 1,747,107 shares during the period. jvl associates llc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Amazon.com stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

