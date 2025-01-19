Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,997.64.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $4,926.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,052.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,377.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

