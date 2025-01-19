Brokerages Set Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target at C$56.78

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAR.UN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$54.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.84. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$40.69 and a 12-month high of C$56.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The stock has a market cap of C$6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -127.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Free Report

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.