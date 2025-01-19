Brokerages Set ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Target Price at $133.43

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $630,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,125. The trade was a 30.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $531,877.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,773. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in ESAB by 871.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ESAB by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in ESAB by 12,140.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 629.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Trading Down 0.1 %

ESAB stock opened at $123.99 on Tuesday. ESAB has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average of $111.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

