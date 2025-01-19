Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT at $104.57

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.57.

SIGI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SIGI

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $130,024.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,759.06. This trade represents a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,468,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,239,000 after buying an additional 1,216,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,949,000 after purchasing an additional 62,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.