Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 62.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BAM stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

Get Our Latest Report on BAM

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.