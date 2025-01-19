Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $304,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $265,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,199.60. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $5,957,632.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,962.26. The trade was a 82.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,852 shares of company stock valued at $55,386,256. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NET

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:NET opened at $117.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of -450.49 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $121.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.