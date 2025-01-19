Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $304,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $265,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,199.60. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $5,957,632.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,962.26. The trade was a 82.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,852 shares of company stock valued at $55,386,256. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cloudflare Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE:NET opened at $117.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of -450.49 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $121.02.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
