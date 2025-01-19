Burney Co. Acquires 300 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $984,205,000 after buying an additional 936,863 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,331,000 after buying an additional 827,540 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,703,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,655,000 after buying an additional 644,526 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,754,000 after buying an additional 2,061,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,142,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,556,000 after buying an additional 176,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $44.53 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.76%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

