Burney Co. Has $238,000 Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Burney Co. cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in AutoNation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AutoNation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its position in AutoNation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $185.53 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.35 and a twelve month high of $197.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

