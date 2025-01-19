Burney Co. Has $257,000 Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in CRH were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CRH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CRH by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $97.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. CRH plc has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $104.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day moving average is $90.52.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

