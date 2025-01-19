Burney Co. Purchases 6,313 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Burney Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 117.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.29 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

