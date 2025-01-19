Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $258.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY stock opened at $191.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $181.99 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.86.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.26%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

