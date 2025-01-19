Burney Co. Takes Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,495 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 164,010 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86. KB Home has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.94.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KB Home from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

