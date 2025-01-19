C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Stephens initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised C4 Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCC

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

CCCC opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $11.88.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,201,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 923,268 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 91,443 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,677,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 830,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 687.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 162,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.