Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.10. 4,450,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 13,139,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Canaan from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $565.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 329.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 544,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 418,052 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 193.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 232,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 153,255 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 4.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 914,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 42,774 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

