Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVN. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $37.39 on Friday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $521,391.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,011.60. This trade represents a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $55,630.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,289.58. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,892.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Five9 by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

