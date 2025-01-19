Capital Market Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after buying an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after buying an additional 1,984,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $225.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

