Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,778,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,453,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 33,014 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 27,637 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $23.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
