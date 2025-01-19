Carnegie Investment Counsel Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 121.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Aflac were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 72,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,246,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,018,701.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

