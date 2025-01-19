Carnegie Investment Counsel Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

