Carnegie Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $104.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.45 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

