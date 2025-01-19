Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 23,032 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 231.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

