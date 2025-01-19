Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 335 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 80,434 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 446,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $38.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

