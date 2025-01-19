Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 5,345 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VEA stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

