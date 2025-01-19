Carnegie Investment Counsel Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 293.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.