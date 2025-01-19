Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $1.08 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $239,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,515,251.44. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,202 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $198.36 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.