Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $376,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 219,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 109,286 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $94.79 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $77.36 and a one year high of $100.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

