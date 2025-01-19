Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in 3M were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in 3M by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in 3M by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in 3M by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

