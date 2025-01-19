Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $552,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 9.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 115,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,808,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $140,805,000 after acquiring an additional 394,267 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 134,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $103.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

